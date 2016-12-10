Turkish channel «TRT AVAZ» shot film about Southern Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A film crew of Turkish channel "TRT AVAZ arrived in Southern Kazakhstan region and shot a film about the course of state programs and progress of development of the region, and about Turkestan.

The special program about Southern Kazakhstan tells about the economic development, industry and tourism of the region in three directions.

During the visit to the Southern Kazakhstan area the Turkish shooting group of the TRT AVAZ TV channel which has 300 million viewers interviewed the akim of area Zhanseit Tuymebayev who told about further development plans for the region, and invited the brotherly Turkic countries to see tourist places of the country's hospitable south.

The international television channel broadcasts news in 7 languages, one of them is Kazakh. "TRT AVAZ" is Turkey's largest TV channel. Kazakhstan has been cooperating with TRT AVAZ since 2012.