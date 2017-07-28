Turkish climber dies in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A Turkish mountaineer has died while climbing Khan Tengri mountain in Kyrgyzstan near the Chinese border, an official from his mountaineering club said on Wednesday, Kazinform has learned from Anadolu News Agency .

The 41-year-old climber, died of a heart attack as he was coming down from a 7,300-meter peak, according to Omer Faruk Gokcecik, deputy head of Elbistan Mountaineering Club, located in the Kahramanmaras province.

Coskun's condition worsened at the of 6,300-meter mark, Gokcecik said.

Hakan Coskun was married and had one child.