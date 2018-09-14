Turkish companies to invest USD 625 mln to Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The capital of Turkey, Ankara, hosted the Kazakh-Turkish Business Forum bringing together more than 200 officials and businessmen, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy Governor of Turkestan region Yerbol Taszhurekov led the delegation to hold the talks with heads of the largest holdings and companies of Turkey. He briefed there on the region's investment attractiveness.



Following the talks Turkey's DAL Holding Investment plans to invest USD 500 million in building greeneries stretching over 200 ha in Turkestan region. More than 1,000 new workplaces will be created then. A vegetable store with a cooling plant will be built in the territory of greenhouses.

In 2019 Turkey's Dilmen Dekorasyon inş. Taah will start construction of a furniture factory. The investors are expected to channel USD 5 million into the project.



Çalık Enerji and Zorlu Holding - Zorlu Enerji of Turkey plan to install a solar electric plant with a capacity of 50 MW. The companies are to infuse USD 120 million of investments for that purpose.



The administration of Turkestan region and the largest companies of Turkey signed four memos worth USD 625 million of investments at large. The both sides are convinced that the said memos will put an impetus to providing competitive edge to business in Kazakhstan and Turkey, besides, will lay a foundation for promoting trade connections, boosting amount of investments and transfer of technologies.