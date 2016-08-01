Turkish company creates new system to protect oil, gas pipelines

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A special system MIDAS has been created in Turkey for protecting oil and gas pipelines from sabotages, the Anadolu Agency reported Aug.1.

Reportedly, through fiber optic sensors, the system is able to record any kind of activity on the pipeline area (50km-long section), including movement of vehicles and people.

The system was created by Turkish ASELSAN company, which specializes in the defense industry sphere.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az