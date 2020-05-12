Turkish company sends medical aid to Kazakhstan to fight coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A Turkish company sent medical aid to fight COVID-19 to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the SK-Pharmacia press service.

It is reported that 250 kg of humanitarian aid arrived yesterday from Turkey.

«The largest Turkish pharmaceutical manufacturer Abdi Ibrahim sent a drug chloroquine recommended for the treatment of COVID-19. Kazakhstan received one hundred thousand tablets of Chloroquine and sent seven thousand tablets of the mucolytic drug Acetylcysteine,» the message reads.

Medicines were sent to SK-Pharmacia. It is worth noting that the State Commission on the State of Emergency determined SK-Pharmacia as a single operator for the distribution of humanitarian aid in the country.

To date, humanitarian aid has arrived in the country from the USA, China, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, India and the UAE. The largest Kazakhstani and global companies are also ready to provide all possible assistance to fellow citizens in the context of the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic.



