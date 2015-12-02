  • kz
    Turkish company to build 5 kindergartens in Semey

    20:50, 02 December 2015
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The Education Department of the East Kazakhstan region entered into a concession agreement with LLP KAZ-AZMECO on building five kindergartens in Semey for 1,290 children, based on public-private partnership principle. 2 mln 639 thousand tenge will be invested in the construction in total.

    The project will be implemented as per BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) scheme. This is a form of project financing, wherein an investor builds and operates a project within 7 years (until the government fully compensates construction expenses), after which the project is transferred into public ownership for further exploitation by a concession owner, based on confidential management for 12 years. The term of concession is 12 years.

    The construction of kindergartens on a public-private partnership principle gives a good impulse to the development of a long-term, stable and mutually beneficial business in education, the East Kazakhstan information centre says,

