Turkish deputy PM confirms Erdogan to visit St. Petersburg on August 9

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan will visit St. Petersburg on August 9, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Sismek said on Tuesday.

"Mr Ambassador informed us that our president confirmed that he will arrive in St. Petersburg on August 9. Today we are here in order to normalize the situation and our relations that were disrupted on 24 November 2015 as soon as possible and at an accelerated rate," Sismek said at the meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich.

Source: TASS