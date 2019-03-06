Turkish ethnic and cultural centre gives a concert in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ahiska Turkish ethnic and cultural centre with support of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan of Astana city organized a concert for the blind and visually impaired people.

"It is important that those able to see have the inner spiritual vision that helps love people. Let me wish you peace of mind despite any hardships," chairman of the Ahiska centre Asker Piriyev said.



Representatives of the Kazakh Society of the Blind of Astana were invited to the event, the Astana city administration's press service reports. The event took place at the Friendship Centre.



According to head of the Astana affiliate Yergali Bukharov, as of today 488 people have been assigned vision disability groups.