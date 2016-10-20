Turkish FM congratulates Kazakhstanis on 25 years of Independence

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Foreign Affairs Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the upcoming 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence. It is with great satisfaction and pleasure that we follow the achievements Kazakhstan has made over the past 25 years under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev," the Turkish Foreign Minister said at the joint press conference after the talks with his Kazakh counterpart Erlan Idrissov.



He also congratulated the country on being elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and reminded that Kazakhstan was one of the first countries to support Turkey after the attempted coup in July 2016.



On Thursday, Almaty hosted the session of the Joint Strategic Planning Group Meeting within the Kazakhstan-Turkey Strategic Cooperation Council co-chaired by the foreign ministers.



The first session of the Council was held on April 26, 2013 in Almaty, the second one took place in Ankara on December 29, 2014 and the third one - in Almaty on October 20, 2016.