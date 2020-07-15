Turkish investors consider production of lung ventilators in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Turkish investors are looking to establish the production of lung ventilators in Kazakhstan. The possibility of developing production of Biyovent ventilators by Biosys is being considered during the interstate negotiations with the active participation of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakh Invest.

To date, «NC «Kazakhstan Engineering» JSC with the support of «NC «KAZAKH INEVST» JSC has been exploring the possibility of production of medical devices at the Kazakh-Turkish joint enterprise Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering LLP.

«In view of the growing incidence rate and the predicted scenario for COVID-19, the health authorities plan to additionally acquire 3-4 thousand lung ventilators. Serial production of these devices was launched in April 2020 in Turkey. To date, Biyovent ventilators have already been provided for testing to the infectious center of Nur Sultan. A decision on the localization of production will be made based on the testing results,» - said Amir Akhmetov, the Project Manager at the Project Management Department of «NC «KAZAKH INVEST» JSC.

According to the experts, Biosys is a developer and manufacturer of biomedical equipment in Turkey. Lung ventilators were developed and manufactured using exclusively domestic production capabilities of Turkish enterprises. This device is the result of 5-year research and development with the assistance of the Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkey and the Bilkent Technopark.

Biyovent ventilator has an intelligent security system and user-friendly interface. The device is compatible with a different group of patients (neonatal, pediatric, adult), using the advanced adaptive control algorithms. In a short time, the device was finalized by a consortium of Turkish companies ASELSAN, Bilkent, Biosys, Arçelik with the participation of about 100 engineers.