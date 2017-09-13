Turkish investors doing 2 joint projects in S Kazakhstan
It was agreed when the delegation of Turkish business entities was paying the visit to Astana. At the meeting, "Ontustik" Management Company of industrial zones and Turkish entrepreneurs signed 2 investment documents totaling $12 million.
This year, Merkez Asia Madencilik Company intends to begin construction of a $2-million plant producing lead concentrate in the area of the Kazakh-Turkish industrial zone. Besides, Petronet Otomosyon will start constructing a fuel dispenser factory worth $10 million.
Currently, 8 projects for a total amount of $37.5 million are now underway in the Kazakh-Turkish industrial zone covering 50 hectares. After implementation of these projects, about 900 people will be employed.
Before the end of this year, it is planned to put into operation a shop for the production of PVC profiles, translucent structures made of PVC and aluminum by Gold Aluminum LLP.