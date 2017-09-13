Turkish investors doing 2 joint projects in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turkish investors plan to put in place two projects in South Kazakhstan region for a total of $12 million, the press service of the South Kazakhstan Regional Governor reports.

It was agreed when the delegation of Turkish business entities was paying the visit to Astana. At the meeting, "Ontustik" Management Company of industrial zones and Turkish entrepreneurs signed 2 investment documents totaling $12 million.

This year, Merkez Asia Madencilik Company intends to begin construction of a $2-million plant producing lead concentrate in the area of the Kazakh-Turkish industrial zone. Besides, Petronet Otomosyon will start constructing a fuel dispenser factory worth $10 million.





Currently, 8 projects for a total amount of $37.5 million are now underway in the Kazakh-Turkish industrial zone covering 50 hectares. After implementation of these projects, about 900 people will be employed.

Before the end of this year, it is planned to put into operation a shop for the production of PVC profiles, translucent structures made of PVC and aluminum by Gold Aluminum LLP.