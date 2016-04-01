Turkish investors keen on development of Pavlodar Special Economic Zone

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Governor of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov met today with a delegation of Turkish businessmen for discussing the prospects of bilateral cooperation.

“We are keen on cooperating with Turkish companies in all spheres of economy,” B.Bakauov said. “Presently, we observe rise in inflow of direct investments. Turkish suppliers are successfully working in our region and a number of joint enterprises have been opened here, which proves the region’s trust in business circles,” he noted.

Bakauov noted that Pavlodar region is rich in natural resources, up-to-date scientific and technical equipment, powerful industrial and energy potential. The region’s geographical position provides a serious advantage in attraction of investments. Developed transport infrastructure allows to speak about significant transport potential of the region, as an important transport hub at the crossroads of Central Asia and Siberia.

Pavlodar Special Economic Zone provides numerous tax preferences. The main areas of its activity are development of chemical, petro-chemical sectors and non-ferrous metallurgy.

Turkish investors expressed interest in Pavlodar aluminum, the products of LTD Petrochem Company and development of Pavlodar Special Economic Zone.