Turkish investors to build greenhouses in S Kazakhstan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Turkestan region Governor Zhanseiit Tuimebayev met with Dal Holding Investment CO deputy director Cemalettin Çeker, the governor's press service reports.

The parties debated issues concerning attraction of investments to the development of glass-house industry in Turkestan and Kentau. According to the project proposed, up-to-date greeneries will be built in the territory of 200 ha, 80% of vegetables grown there will be exported.



The governor charged the corresponding departments to render all round assistance to foreign investors.



Dal Holding Investment CO was founded in 1985 in Istanbul. Since that the Holding grew into one of the world's leading engineering and contractor companies in industries including but not limited to cement, mining and energy.



It is noteworthy, there are 1,250 ha of greeneries in Turkestan region so far.