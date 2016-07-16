Turkish MFA issued statement regarding military coup attempt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey has issued a statement regarding the military coup attempt in this country

"The situation unfolded in Turkey was a coup attempt to overthrow the democratically-elected government. This attempt was foiled by the Turkish people in unity and solidarity. Our President and Government are in charge. Turkish Armed Forces was not involved in the coup attempt in its entirety. It was conducted by a clique within the Armed Forces and received a well-deserved response from our nation, " the statement reads.