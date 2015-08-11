Turkish outlawed party claims attack on US consulate in Istanbul

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The outlawed Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front of Turkey claimed responsibility for the attack on U.S. consulate in Istanbul Sariyer district on Monday, local media reported.

Local Daily Yeni Safak said that Hatice Asik, a Turkish woman, opened fire on the police team in front of the U.S. Consulate building. Hatice Asik ran to a nearby house shortly after clashes and was arrested by Turkish police forces. In 2013, Asik was detained in a police station attack in Istanbul bacause of providing guns to the terrorists. Bomb disposal experts, ambulances and special security forces have been deployed in the area. The police is currently conducting operation and have blockaded the area, Kazinform cites Xinhuanet.