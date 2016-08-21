Turkish parliament approves normalization deal with Israel

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The Turkish parliament on Saturday approved the normalization deal reached with Israel last month, ending a six-year rift and paving the way for the restoration of full diplomatic ties, Daily Sabah reported.

The parliament voted to approve the pact early on Saturday before it closed for a summer recess.

Relations between Turkey and Israel declined in 2010 following an Israeli naval raid on a Turkish aid ship en route to deliver humanitarian aid to the blockaded Gaza Strip, which left 10 Turkish activists killed.

According to the new agreement, Israel will pay 20 million U.S. dollars in 25 days as a compensation for lost lives during Mavi Marmara flottila raid and Turkey will drop all cases against the incident.

Israeli soldiers will be exempt from legal and criminal responsibility and individual Israeli nationals also would not be held criminally or financially liable for the incident.

The deal was already approved in the Israeli cabinet earlier this year.

Also on Saturday, Israel lauded the Turkish parliament has approved the bilateral reconciliation agreement.

"Israel welcomes the Turkish parliament's decision, and looks forward to the next steps of its implementation," said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

It added Israel expects the future exchange of ambassadors.

Kazinform refers to Xinhua