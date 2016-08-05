Turkish Parliament Speaker hails stability of relations with Kazakhstan

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Ismail Kahraman, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, praised the stability of friendly relations with Kazakhstan.

"Kazakhstan is a fraternal state, our economic and cultural ties grow from year to year. Nursultan Nazarbayev is the leader in the international arena and Kazakhstan has earned a remarkable standing in the world community. Recep Tayyip Ergodan is also an internationally renowned leader. They are both leaders of the Turkish world," Mr. Kahraman told Kazakhstani journalists in Ankara.



The Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey also added that our countries, in fact, consider Russia a brotherly nation.



In his words, Turkey intends to restore good relations with Russia.



Earlier Kazinform reported that after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a letter to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin regarding the November downing of the Russian plane with the words of excuse and condolences, the Turkish mass media started talking about Russia-Turkey rapprochement.



Local experts started guessing who acted as a mediator in the normalization of relations between Moscow and Ankara.

It was Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim and, then, President Ergodan himself who made a statement thanking President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for contributing to restoration of ties between Turkey and Russia.