Turkish PM submits resignation letter

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has submitte a resignation letter, TRT Haber reported.

According to the channel, the Turkish president accepted the resignation of the prime minister, but Davutoglu will officiate until the formation of the new government.

Earlier, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who also heads the Justice and Development Party, which scored 40.9 percent of the vote at the parliamentary election, to form a new government.

Turkey's new government should be formed within 45 days, Trend.az reported.

On June 7, Turkey held parliamentary election, which involved 20 political parties. Some 53,765,231 people cast their votes in the election.

The voting results in Turkey's June 7 parliamentary election are as follows: the ruling Justice and Development Party garnered 40.9 percent of the vote, the Republican People's Party (CHP) - 25 percent, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 16.3 percent, the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) - 13.1 percent.

Other political parties as a whole gathered 4.7 percent of the vote.