Turkish police foil terrorist attack in Ankara, 2 suicide bombers blow up

Turkish police managed to prevent a terrorist attack in the capital of Ankara on Saturday, which lead to two suicide bombers blowing themselves up when ordered to surrender, local media reported.

Attackers allegedly planned a car bomb attack, according to the Daily Sabah newspaper. No casualties have been reported so far. Ankara Governor Ercan Topaca told journalists that the attackers have been identified as Harun Arslan and Mahide Atas while police are investigating if there was a third suspect.

So far the PKK [Kurdistan Workers Party] link is not certain but current evidence indicates that Harun Arslan may have PKK links," Topaca said as quoted by the media.

Police seized 200 kilograms (441 pounds) of explosives at the scene.



