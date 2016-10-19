Turkish police neutralize suicide bomber with alleged Daesh-links in Ankara

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A special police unit conducted an operation in one of the Turkish capital's districts after receiving information that a Daesh terrorist had been plotting a suicide attack, Anadolu reported.

The investigators found a large quantity of explosives in the house of the alleged terrorist, who was reportedly killed during confrontation with police.

On Monday, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said Ankara was concerned about the members of Daesh, a group outlawed in Russia, that could flee Iraq's Mosul amid the ongoing operation to liberate the city launched Monday.



Source: Sputniknews