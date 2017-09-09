  • kz
    Turkish President arrives in Kazakhstan

    11:00, 09 September 2017
     ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Kazakhstan for an official, Anadolu reports.

    At the airport Turkish leader was met by the Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek, the First Deputy Mayor of Astana Sergey Khoroshun, Turkish Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nevzat Uyanık, the country's Permanent Representative to the OIC Salih Mutlu Şen and the embassy staff, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, and Minister for Family and Social Policy, Fatma Betül..

    Erdoğan is accompanied by Deputy PM Hakan Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Economy Nihat Zeibecchi, and the Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Faruk Özlü.

     

