    Turkish President congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on Ramadan

    20:15, 04 June 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan initiated by the Turkish side, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    During the telephone talk, Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on Ramadan and wished him good health and new success and to the people of Kazakhstan - prosperity and wellbeing.

    Additionally, the sides exchanged views on the most relevant issues of Kazakh-Turkish cooperation as well as regional and international agenda.

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
