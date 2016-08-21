Turkish President Erdogan claims Daesh can be behind Gaziantep bombing

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested the Daesh terror group could be behind the overnight bombing of a wedding in Gaziantep, in a statement published Sunday.

The president wished a speedy recovery to 94 people who were wounded in the bombing that shocked the mostly-Kurdish populated city in southeastern Turkey. The blast killed at least 30 people, according to the province governor.

Erdogan claimed "there is no difference between Daesh, the likely perpetrator of the Gaziantep attack," the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Muslim leader Fethullah Gulen who Ankara accuses of masterminding the July 15 failed coup.

A major suicide attack struck Gaziantep, Turkey during a wedding ceremony killing at least thirty civilians and wounding dozens.

