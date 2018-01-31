Turkish President invites Nursultan Nazarbayev to Ankara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

In the course of the conversation, the heads of the two states discussed the topical issues of bilateral cooperation and regional agenda including the current situation in Syria.

The sides exchanged views on the issues regarding the regular summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan invited Nursultan Nazarbayev to pay a visit to Ankara in order to participate in a regular session of the Kazakh-Turkish High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

The telephone conversation was initiated by the Turkish side.