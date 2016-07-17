Turkish president urges Obama to extradite leader of opposition movement

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday reiterated a call for his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama to hand over the leader of an opposition movement accused of being behind the coup attempt in Turkey, Kazinform learnt from China Daily.

A total of 265 people were killed in the coup attempt.

"Please meet our request if we are strategic partners," Erdogan said in remarks delivered in Istanbul.

The Turkish leader has blamed the movement led by Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish Islamic scholar living in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania, for the unsuccessful coup that started on Friday night.

"I asked you previously either to deport him or surrender him to Turkey," Erdogan said, referring to Obama. "I told you that he is considering the coup d'etat, but you didn't listen."

Read more