Turkish Prime Minister highly praised work of International Turkic Academy in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu highly praised the work of the International Turkic Academy and thanked its employees for active research work.

Today, the Head of Government of Turkey visited the museum of the Academy and left his wishes in the guest book. Besides, the Prime Minister also familiarized with the book stock of the Academy. Then, he took part in the meeting with the public figures and scientists of Kazakhstan.

President of the Academy Darkhan Kydyrgali and well-known public figure Myrzatai Zholdasbekov delivered a welcome speech. M. Zholdasbekov also noted the importance of the meeting for future cooperation between the peoples of both countries.

A. Davutoglu highly praised the work of the International Turkic Academy and thanked its employees for active research work. A. Davutoglu drew attention to common Turkic roots of both countries and noted that every visit to Kazakhstan was a special event for him.

A. Davutoglu was presented Kazakh traditional chapan, books specially prepared by the Academy and the replica of kobyz found during the expedition to the Altai Mountains.

Deputy prime ministers of Turkey, ministers, heads of international organizations, rectors and heads of different mass media, public figures and well-known scientists took part in the event.

