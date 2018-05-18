Turkish surgeons performed five most complicated surgeries in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Surgeons from Turkey arrived in Aktobe to perform the five most complicated surgeries there.

Professors of the Başkent University of Ankara, including oncologist, organ transplant surgeon and breast physician Sedat Yıldırım and Ahmet Uyisal, the plastic and oral surgeon, made the most difficult operations. They also made operations on two children. Besides, they gave master classes to share new treatment methods.



Five more kids of Aktobe with severe abnormalities were operated in Turkey at the Başkent University under the Bakytty Bala campaign at the receiving party's expenses.

