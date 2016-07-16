Turkish vice-premier: Government remains in power

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The incumbent government in Turkey is still in power, that's according to Turkey's Vice-Premier Numan Kurtumulus.

"The government remains in power. We are confident we will resolve the situation," Kurtumulus said on local TV, calling on other political parties to support the government.

Earliear Turkish media reported a coup attempt in the country. At the moment Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul is closed. The military who have reportedly attempted the coup announced they have imposed martial law and a curfew in the country.



Source: TASS