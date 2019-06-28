Turkistan Fund raises over KZT 1 billion to help Arys residents

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Turkistan Corporate Social Development Fund has received more than 1 billion tenges, Kazinform cites the press service of the Governor of the region.

Turkistan Corporate Social Development Fund was established because of the situation in the town of Arys. As of today, June 28, the fund has raised more than KZT 1 billion from throughout the country. The money will be used to help the residents of Arys, the Governor's press service informed.

It is to be recalled that a blast occurred June 24 at the depot of the military unit in Arys, Turkestan region.