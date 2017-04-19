Turkmen President gifts his Kazakh-language book to Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Astana the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov personally presented three of his books "The Akhal-Teke Is Our Pride and Fame", "The Flight of Heaven Racehorses" and "The Racehorse Fast Pace" issued in the Kazakh language for the first time, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Leader of Turkmenistan signed one of the examples writing his wishes for his friend Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The remarkable thing is that it was the President of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee Timur Kulibayev who initiated production of these books authored by the Turkmen President, who also heads the Turkmen National Olympic Committee.

The main theme of all three books is the Akhal-Teke horse breed, the ancestor of many other racehorses famous in the world. The books tell about the uniqueness of the breed, upholding, and development of national horse breeding traditions, as well as an increase of livestock. The third book systematizes the biography facts based on research, history, and literature. The President also gives his tips how to foster the horse.

"The person who wrote this book is a true expert and connoisseur of Akhal-Teke horses. The book abounds in facts of history and life in the years of Independence. There is historical evidence that people played the flute for Akhal-Teke foals changing their behavior", said the editor-in-chief of Türkmen Dünýäsi newspaper Batyr Muradov.

It should be noted that Turkmen State Publishing Service issued the books in Turkmen and Russian in 2016. These books in the Kazakh language were published by circulation of 1,000 copies each. They will be passed on to the country's regional libraries and educational institutions.

"I am twice as pleased for the presentation of my books goes during my state visit to your beautiful country. We have been good neighbors and brothers over the centuries. (...) Our peoples highly honour racehorses and treat them as family members. We have this in common. There is such a saying "Waking up in the morning greet your father and then your horse", said Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The President invited Kazakh citizens to celebrate the Akhal-Teke Horse Day, an official holiday, on April 30.

Before the presentation, the President of Turkmenistan was given a tour around the Kazakh National Museum.