Turkmen President invites Nazarbayev to attend 5th Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in Astana today, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

Nazarbayev greeted his Turkmen counterpart and thanked for coming to Astana to participate in the opening ceremony of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.



The presidents met after the SCO Summit during which India and Pakistan became the full-fledged members of the organization.



At the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude to Nursultan Nazarbayev for invitation to visit Kazakhstan and noted the relevance of the international exhibition.



"We are glad to participate in such event since the topic The Future Energy is very interesting and raises a lot of problems, including ecology," President Berdimuhamedow said.



The sides also praised positive dynamics of development of bilateral relations in the key areas of cooperation.



In conclusion, the Turkmen leader invited Nursultan Nazarbayev to attend the 5th Asian Games set to be held in Ashgabat in September 2017.