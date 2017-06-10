Turkmen president opens national pavilion at Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turkmenistan's national pavilion is one of the largest at Expo 2017 in Astana. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has personally launched it, Kazinform reports.

In his speech he highly appreciated the way the international exhibition was arranged. The Turkmen leader also highlighted a very fruitful cooperation with Kazakhstan.



"Turkmenistan is implementing a number of promising projects with fraternal Kazakhstan, and I would like to mention construction of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway as such",Berdimuhamedov said.



The national pavilion of Turkmenistan introduces the visitors of Expo 2017 with the fuel and energy sector of the country. In the premise there are mockups of several projects planned for construction.



For instance, droppings of grazing animals will undergo treatment in a biogas production unit at the Heliocomplex. Thus, it will produce gaseous fuel. Moreover, it is planned to use zoogenic mulls so that to obtain organic fertilizers for plants nutrition. A system of solar plants for water desalination will be used to water animals.



Besides, the authorities of Turkmenistan intend to build an independent non-waste heliobiological complex for farming plants, chickens and champignons in a solar greenhouse with bioaccumulation. The complex is supposed to do complete treatment and use of wastes and produced gases. The complex will use heat and gas from animals and premises where a substrate is made. The air enriched with carbon dioxide move to the greenhouse, where it will be enriched with oxygen, and then it will be forwarded to the hencoop. In the premise, it is proposed to use chicken manure from the coop and plant wastes from the solar greenhouse for substrate production. And the readymade substrate would be then forwarded to the mushroom house as a nutritious food for champignons. After collection of mushrooms the treated substrate will be sent to the greenhouse as an organic fertilizer.



Another innovation Turkmenistan plans to implement is an enhanced combined-cycle power plant. The power plant will consist of 4 gas and 2 steam turbines, as well as 4 heat recovery boilers. According to the authorities, such a power plant would save over 1 billion cu m of natural gas and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 3 million tons.



In addition, the pavilion exhibits goods in the national color and a mockup of the 104-year-old Gindikush hydroelectric power station as a unique museum showing the history of electric power industry development in the open air. At present, the station has many items and equipment installed 100 years ago. These include hydraulic turbines, warning lamps, which still work without fail, as well as a set of keys of various sizes and street lights.