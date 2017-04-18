Turkmen President sees Kazakhstan as peacemaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov dedicated the most of his greeting speech to the role of Kazakhstan in the international policy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Our relations are based on the issues related to international policy, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian areas. Our visions in the international arena either resemble or coincide. This refers to the issues of peace, stability and security not only in the region but in the whole world. For instance, in UN, OSCE and other international agencies we conduct our policy of ‘open doors'. Taking the opportunity, I want to express my gratitude not only for supporting but coauthoring it. Presently, we have December 12 declared as the International Day of Neutrality", Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at the meeting with Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The President of Turkmenistan stated that he supports Kazakhstan's ideas to be implemented under the UN Security Council in 2017-2018. "Once again it is stability, security and peace throughout the world. Of course, for Central Asia countries the UN Centre for Preventive Diplomacy also plays a major role supporting all your ideas in the international arena", he added.

The Head of Turkmenistan drew attention to joint international projects such as Gas Pipeline "Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-China" and Railway "Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran". But the main thing is that the UN General Assembly has twice adopted the respective resolutions on these issues. This points to the fact that it is our vision that today plays a great role not only regionally but globally. There are a lot of such examples", the Turkmen President noted.

According to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Caspian Sea is another mutual interest. "The Caspian Sea is a sea of peace and good neighbourliness", he added. These days the Turkmen leader is in Astana on a state visit.