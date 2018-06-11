  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Turkmen president signs pardon decree on occasion of Ramadan

    18:31, 11 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree pardoning convicted persons in honor of the sacred Gadyr gijesi.

    Gadyr gijesi is the Holy Night of Omnipotence for the Islamic world, which falls on the days of Ramadan.

    The document says that this decision was made in order to further strengthen the unity and cohesion of the Turkmen society and each family, Trend reports.

    The decree reads that 611 citizens will be released from further serving the main imprisonment punishment as well as from additional punishment in the form of residence in a certain area.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Turkmenistan Religion World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!