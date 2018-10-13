Turkmenistan actively works with leading UK energy companies

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Turkmenistan has been fruitfully working with leading UK energy companies, such as BG Group, Shell, Buried Hill (Serdar) Ltd. and BP.

This was stated during the Ashgabat meeting of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with Parliamentary Under-Secretary (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) of Great Britain, Lord Ashton of Hyde Thomas Henry Ashton, Trend reports.

The prospects for bilateral trade and economic cooperation were discussed at the meeting, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Noting the important role of interaction in the international organizations, the parties considered further steps to expand cooperation, the message says. The parties spoke in favor of regular political consultations.

Noting the need to expand cooperation in culture and education, the parties considered further steps to intensify the mechanism of learning English. The collaboration on environmental issues was also reviewed.

British companies occupy a prominent position in the Turkmen market. Dragon Oil has been operating in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea since 1999 and is one of the largest foreign investors.

Another company, Petrofac, completed in September 2013 a service project to develop the Galkynysh gas field, the second largest gas deposit in the world. Gaffney, Cline & Associates has been actively involved in an independent audit of gas fields.