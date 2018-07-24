Turkmenistan discusses issues of investment co-op with countries of CA

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The delegation of Turkmenistan led by Deputy Foreign Minister Berdiniyaz Myatiev took part in the meeting of the leadership of the foreign ministries of Central Asian countries in the city of Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan said in a statement.



The parties noted in a joint statement after the meeting that, the promotion of interregional investment cooperation between the countries of Central Asia is important for their business activity, Trend reports.

The sides exchanged views on current topics of the global agenda during the event.

The participants of the meeting confirmed their commitment to the reached agreements for further consolidation of the Central Asian states and stressed the need to develop the agenda of the upcoming summit of heads of state of the region to be held next year in Uzbekistan, the message says.

The issues of security provision, borders, transport and transit communications, the use of water and energy resources, trade and economic cooperation were considered during the meeting, the joint statement says.

The parties noted the need for development of cooperation in particular within the framework of international and regional organizations for combating international terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking, transnational organized crime and other challenges and threats to regional security, and called for integrated use of water and energy resources in Central Asia, stressing the importance of developing sustainable long-term mechanisms for mutually beneficial cooperation in this field taking into account the interests and needs of all states in the region.

In addition, the parties noted the cultural, historical and linguistic community of the peoples of Central Asian countries and confirmed their commitment to further cooperation in the field of education, culture, art, science, tourism.