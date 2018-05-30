Turkmenistan discusses issues of safe migration in Almaty

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The representative of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan took part in the regional seminar in Almaty, held with the participation of the UN and dedicated to the issues of safe migration and reduction of the risks of radicalization among migrants, the Turkmen Ministry said in a statement.

The event was attended by representatives of state structures, public organizations from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and representatives of specialized UN agencies, international and donor organizations, and experts, Trend reports.

The participants discussed strengthening the capacity of government agencies, non-governmental organizations and media representatives from the region to raise awareness of migrants about the risks of violent extremism. The parties noted the importance of regular regional training seminars for further expansion of cooperation and study of best practices, the message said.