Turkmenistan, EU discuss multilateral cooperation

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkmenistan and the EU Commission spoke about regional cooperation and social and economic development in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan's capital, said the Turkmen Foreign Ministry late Saturday.

The achievements gained in the bilateral political dialogue, economic and regional integration, as well as the effective promotion of cultural and humanitarian ties" were noted, said a ministry statement, referring to a meeting between Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and outgoing EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, Anadolu Agency reports.

It added that the parties also discussed social and economic development, energy security, creating an attractive investment climate, and the joint resolution of ecological problems.

Transport, energy

During the meeting, Meredov and Mogherini discussed "important projects in the field of developing transport systems and regional energy infrastructure," including the construction of a gas pipeline linking Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India, stressing their commitment to the fulfillment of joint strategic aims, said the statement.

Afterwards the top officials signed an agreement between Turkmenistan, the EU, and the European Atomic Energy Community on establishing an EU delegation in Ashgabat, added the statement.