Turkmenistan holds parliamentary elections

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on May 21 cast a vote at the election of new members of the Turkmen Parliament, said the country's Central Election Commission, Trend reported.

Also, elections of members of local authorities are underway in Turkmenistan in connection with changes in the administrative and territorial structure of the regions.

Precinct electoral commissions will work till 19:00 (GMT+5) on May 21.