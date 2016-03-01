Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Iran attracting rail cargo flows from Europe, China

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM - Ashgabat hosted a trilateral meeting at the level of ministers of railway transport of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC (Kazakhstan railways) and railways of Iran, the Turkmen government said March 1.

Issues of attracting additional cargo flows, namely from Russia and several European countries to the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway line have been worked out in detail within the framework of the meeting.

In addition, organization of container traffic from China to Iran through the territories of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan was one of the issues on the agenda, trend.az reports.