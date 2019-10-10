Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan to expand business partnership

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM - Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi met in Ashgabat, Trend reports on Oct. 10 referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed the key spheres of bilateral relations and considered the possibility of expanding partnership between the public and private sectors of the two countries.

Mutual gratitude was expressed for supporting initiatives within the international and regional organizations that positively affect addressing contemporary challenges and maintaining peace and stability in the region and in the world as a whole.

It was noted that Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are strategic partners, and a relevant treaty signed in April 2018 in Astana testifies to this. Two neighboring countries indicated the availability of significant potential for enhancing cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, transport and communications sector, energy.

Ashgabat and Astana regularly discuss partnership issues in the gas sector and in the development of cross-border mineral deposits.

Kazakhstan is involved in a big project to supply the Central Asian gas to China. Since 2009, China National Petroleum Corporationhas been purchasing Turkmen fuel transported through the territories of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Within the cooperation in the transport sector, the project on the construction of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran transnational railway was implemented in December 2014. The goods can be freely transported to the countries of the Persian Gulf, to the Indian Ocean, and transported to Europe via this trade route.