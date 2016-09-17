Turkmenistan mulls possibilities of gas supply to EU

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM - Turkmenistan, together with Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia and the European Commission, is discussing the possibilities of supplying 10-30 billion cubic meters of gas a year to the EU, said a message of the Oil and Gas Complex of Turkmenistan, trend.az reports.

Here the matter rests in options of Turkmen gas export, and, in particular, implementation of a project for laying a 300-kilometer gas pipeline through the Caspian Sea to the coast of Azerbaijan. This is an optimal route for supplying the Turkmen gas to the European market.



From Azerbaijan, the Turkmen gas can be delivered to Turkey, which borders the EU.



Ashgabat believes that the consent of the sides covered by the project, that is, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, is sufficient for laying a pipeline through the bottom of the Caspian Sea, the legal status of which has not yet been defined.

Azerbaijan expressed its readiness to provide its territory, transit opportunities and infrastructure for implementing the project.



