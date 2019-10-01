Turkmenistan puts forward initiatives to preserve Caspian Sea, save Aral Sea.

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Ashgabat has put forward initiatives to preserve the Caspian Sea and save the Aral Sea, Trend reports referring to the UN News Center.

Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov has voiced Turkmenistan’s priorities at the international arena from the rostrum of the UN General Assembly.

«We will persistently promote the idea of ​​forming the UN Special Program for the countries of the Aral Sea basin,» Meredov emphasized, inviting all interested parties to participate in consultations on this topic.

«Ecology and environmental protection are priority areas of activity of the Turkmen government,» the minister said.

One of the important issues on Turkmenistan’s agenda is the problem of the use of water resources. Ashgabat insists that it must be resolved on the basis of universally recognized norms of international law.

«Water issues must be considered on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, consent and consideration of the interests of all countries located in the basins of transboundary rivers, watercourses and border lakes,» the minister said.

«Turkmenistan opposes the construction of big hydraulic structures on transboundary rivers, believing that such projects are associated with great environmental, socio-economic and humanitarian risks,» he added.

Meredov also called on international organizations to participate more actively in the consideration of water issues.

Moreover, Turkmenistan stands for active international cooperation in the field of ensuring peace and security and believes that the UN should play a central role in these efforts.

«The countries should seek a reasonable balance between the national interests and the interests of the entire international community,» the minister added.

«The key condition is the restoration and establishment of trust and predictability as the most important factor in building constructive relations in the international arena and making balanced and responsible decisions,» Meredov added.

In this context, Turkmenistan proposed declaring 2021 the International Year of Peace and Confidence. «The General Assembly supported this idea by adopting the corresponding resolution earlier this month,» the minister added.

He also said that Ashgabat will celebrate the 25th anniversary of international recognition of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality next year.

The International Conference on Peace and Security, which will be held in Ashgabat in December 2020, is timed to this date.