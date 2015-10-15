Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz to become CIS cultural capital in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkmen city of Dashoguz will be the cultural capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2016, said the CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev after the meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council in Astana.

"Today the session of the Council of CIS Foreign Ministers has approved a draft decision on the implementation of the interstate program "Cultural Capital of the Commonwealth" in Turkmenistan. The meeting declared that Dashoguz city of Turkmenistan will be the cultural capital of the CIS in 2016," said Lebedev. He said that the program is aimed at expanding and strengthening cultural ties in the CIS and creation of favorable climate for economic and political cooperation between the member states. The next meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in Moscow in April 8, 2016.