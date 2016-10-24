Turkmenistan suspends visa-free travel with Kazakhstan

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM - Turkmenistan has suspended the visa-free travel for residents of bordering regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from AKIpress.

Most Kazakhstanis are required to have a visa to enter Turkmenistan. However, residents of Atyrau and Mangystau regions who have visa free access may stay in Turkmenistan for up to 5 days.



Turkmen official media reported that in connection with the celebration of 25 years of Turkmenistan's independence, local authorities suspect until October 27 the visa free regime for foreign citizens to step up security on the border.



There are two checkpoints on the Kazakh-Turkmen border - Temir-Baba road checkpoint and Bolashak railroad checkpoint.