Turkmenistan to host int&#39;l gas congress in May

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The seventh International Gas Congress of Turkmenistan is planned to be held May 19-20, 2016 at 'Avaza' national tourist zone, the event organizer Turkmengaz state concern announced.

The forum will bring together around 400 delegates from over 30 countries.

The following topics will be discussed during the event: Turkmenistan's role in the world gas industry, effective development of the country's gas resources, investment opportunities and innovative methods of exploration and development of fields, the next stage of Galkynysh field's development, investment opportunities and international cooperation in developing Turkmenistan's gas transportation infrastructure and other issues.

During the forum, it is planned to hold business meetings between foreign businessmen and representatives of Turkmenistan's oil and gas institutions.

Turkmenistan is one of the key players on the energy market of the Caspian Sea region. The country produces around 70-80 billion cubic meters of gas which is exported to China and Iran.

Turkmenistan ranks fourth in the world in terms of the gas reserve volume.

Source: Trend.az