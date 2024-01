ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turkmen President has instructed to organize a Car-Free day in the country, chrono-tm.org reports.

According to Turkmen state news agency TDH, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedow instructed to hold a Car-Free day on August 17 marking 30 says to the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

On July 29 to mark 50 days to the Games a mass bike ride was held in the Turkmen capital.