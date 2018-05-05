Turkmenistan working on road to border with Kazakhstan

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Turkmenistan is carrying out work on construction of the "Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-border of Kazakhstan" road, local TV channel Altyn Asyr reported.

This project was discussed at a government meeting. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that this section will be a continuation of the high-speed multimodal highway Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi, Trend reports.



The head of state noted that this will increase the traffic flow and increase the volume of trade between the neighboring countries.



"The importance of compliance with environmental safety standards in the construction of the bridge over the Strait of Garabogaz was noted," the message said.



In late April, Kazakh media reported that the construction of a road from the Kazakh Kenderli to the border of Turkmenistan - 164 kilometers might commence in September. In many respects, the near-border part of Mangystau province of Kazakhstan and Balkan province (region) of Turkmenistan are similar. Oil and gas and chemical industries dominate here, and both regions are large transport and logistics hubs. The regions are linked by sea, rail and road ways.



The question of opening air service is being studied.