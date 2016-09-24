TurkPA observer mission started its work in Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM The international mission, comprised of the members of parliaments that form the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TurkPA), arrived in Azerbaijan for a short-term monitoring of the referendum on the constitutional changes to take place in the country on the 26th of September. Member of the Majilis (Lower House) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Dulatbekov heads the observer group that includes also the parliamentarians from Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

Subject to the work schedule, the monitoring mission will have meetings with the officials, representatives of political and public organizations. It will also get acquainted with the preparations for the national polling and will monitor on the day of referendum the vote casting at a number of Baku-based polling stations, the press service of TurkPA reported.



