TURKSOY launches Kastamonu - Cultural Capital of Turkic World year

KASTAMONU. KAZINFORM TURKSOY gave the start to year-long events within the framework of the Kastamonu - cultural capital of the Turkic World year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As previously reported Turkish Kastamonu has been declared the 2018 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World



The launch was attended by the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey, Numan Kurtulmuş and Secretary General, Dusen Kaseinov.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Kaseinov noted Kastamonu's significance for the Turkic world and underscored the importance of such events in terms of promoting of cultural ties between fraternal countries.





He also reminded that this year is a special one for TURKSOY that marks its 25th anniversary in 2018. And, according to him, adopted in 2012, the practice of electing a cultural capital of the Turkic world, that facilitates the development of those capitals has become one of the most successful projects of the Organization.

It should be noted that Kazakhstan's city of Turkestan was the 2017 cultural capital of the Turkic world. During that year the city hosted more than 40 events aimed at promoting the Turkic culture and art.